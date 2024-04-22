Minnesota state senator arrested on suspicion of burglary
Police say a Minnesota state senator and former broadcast meteorologist has been arrested in the northwestern city of Detroit Lakes. Democratic Sen. Nicole Mitchell, 49, of Woodbury, was being held Monday in the Becker County Jail on suspicion of first-degree…
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-22-24
by Bob Hague on April 22, 2024 at 8:44 PM
Two fatal car vs. bus crashes in two days (MILWAUKEE) Two fatal crashes in two days involving Milwaukee County Transit buses. In the first crash, a speeding car ran a red light and collided with the bus around midnight Friday on Milwaukee’s […]
Brobst, Ellen Nylene Age 86 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2024 at 2:57 PM
Witkowiak, Kenneth J. Age 84 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2024 at 2:52 PM
Local Prep Scores from Saturday 4/20
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2024 at 2:49 PM
Competing against Opponents and Prom New Lisbon Track & Field Fairs Well in Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2024 at 2:49 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-22-24
by Bob Hague on April 22, 2024 at 9:34 AM
No charges against Rep. Brandtjen (WAUKESHA) There will be no charges against a state lawmaker accused in a scheme to evade campaign finance rules. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper on Friday declined to fire charges against state […]
Local Prep Scores from Friday 4/19
by WRJC WebMaster on April 20, 2024 at 1:10 PM
Reedsburg Area Medical Center campus – wide phone system upgrade
by WRJC WebMaster on April 19, 2024 at 6:28 PM
Norwalk Man Arrested after Hit & Run and Firing Weapon
by WRJC WebMaster on April 19, 2024 at 6:25 PM
