Minnesota bowling league embraces kids with disabilities
SARTELL, Minn. (AP) — Thirteen-year-old Morgan Bissett casually hands one of her forearm crutches to her mother before walking on to the bowling alley.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Warmer through the weekend, then breezy and cool early next week9 hours ago
- Ex-FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe fired10 hours ago
- The Latest: Caller reported cracks in bridge before collapse11 hours ago
- Vape pen ignites small fire at Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School13 hours ago
- Scenic Shore Inn breaks ground on new motel with conference center and pool13 hours ago
- Green Bay authorities ID body of man missing since December14 hours ago
- Court dismisses Des Moines lawsuit against mobile home park14 hours ago
- Students inspire Senator Baldwin’s pursuit of gun control measures16 hours ago
- Doris M. Neuville17 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids plans open house on zoning code changes18 hours ago
- Stingl: Well-timed vasectomies put lots of guys on the couch for March Madness basketball18 hours ago
- Racine County gymnastics owner charged with child pornograhpy18 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.