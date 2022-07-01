Minnesota abortions fell 2% in 2021, but likely to flip
New data show that abortions in Minnesota fell about 2% in 2021. However, they’re likely to tick sharply upward in Minnesota now that the Supreme Court’s reversal of the Roe precedent has made the state an island of legal abortion…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Men from Green Bay, Georgia accused of trying to cash forged checks at Kewaunee County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2022 at 9:34 PM
Three of the four men were released after $5,000 bail was posted for each, while one man awaits extradition to Georgia
'Seeing this is amazing': Dozens attend the first Pride march on the Menominee Reservation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2022 at 9:30 PM
Menominee Nation officials and social workers sought to create more acceptance by organizing the first Pride march on the reservation June 30.
It's been 25 years since the landing of the Mars Pathfinder. Planetary exploration has...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 1, 2022 at 9:29 PM
Astronomers reflect on the 25th anniversary of the Mars rover landing, the first wheeled robot to roam a planet.
Kohl's is no longer in talks to sell the company. But the pressure to sell isn't likely...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 1, 2022 at 8:31 PM
Kohl's dropped talks to sell to Franchise Group Inc. after the company lowered its purchase offer from $60 a share to $53 a share.
Wisconsin health officials confirm state's first case of monkeypox
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 1, 2022 at 7:58 PM
A case of orthopoxvirus, presumed to be monkeypox, was found Thursday in a resident of Dane County who is now isolating from others.
O’Loughlin, Peter J. Age 46 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2022 at 4:31 PM
Saylor’s close out Prep Basketball Careers with All-Star Game Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2022 at 3:05 PM
Mauston Legion Baseball Picks Up Another Victory Routing Onalaska17U 15-5
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2022 at 3:04 PM
Brown County district attorney plans to dismiss hate crimes against ex-prison guard...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2022 at 2:33 PM
Green Bay Correctional Institution Officer Shane Nolan would have faced up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the assault and hate crimes.
