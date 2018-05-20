Menominee teacher brings culture into everyday curriculum, recognized among state's best
Keshena art teacher Ben Grignon is named the state High School Teacher of the Year for his work in preserving, advancing tribal culture.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- FDA approves preventive migraine treatment8 hours ago
- The Latest: House fails to override Dayton’s MNLARS veto8 hours ago
- Dayton threatens veto of tax, spending bills as session ends8 hours ago
- UPDATE: Name released in deadly Marathon Co. farm accident9 hours ago
- Body found in Wisconsin River in Wood Co.10 hours ago
- Outagamie County judge treasures grandfather's season with original 1919 Green Bay Pa...13 hours ago
- Kaitlyn Riley crowned 2018 Alice In Dairyland, will serve as ambassador for agriculture13 hours ago
- Kewaunee County Democrats hosting annual Jack Kennedy Dinner15 hours ago
- Eastern Iowa county investing in body cameras for officers16 hours ago
- Pastor Ruby prays for safety on the water at Blessing of the Fleet Festival17 hours ago
- Armed Forces Day breakfast benefits local vets18 hours ago
- Police name 19-year-old man killed in Marathon County manure pump explosion20 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.