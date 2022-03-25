MBMC Women’s Wellness Educational Series
Join us for the 2022 Women’s Wellness Educational Series. Sessions will be presented by Natty Kranz, RN, a trained Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation nurse instructor. These are free one-hour sessions focused on women’s health topics to educate about disease prevention and healthy lifestyle changes. Sessions are also open to men.
Topics and dates are as follows:
- Wednesday, April 13 – Bone Health: Healthy bones, healthy you
- Wednesday, May 18¬- Better Sleep: What’s getting in the way?
- Wednesday, June 15 – Mental Health: What if we talked about it?
- Wednesday, July 20 – Advance Care Planning: It’s about the conversation
- Wednesday, August 17 – Self-Care: Awareness, acknowledgment, action
Each topic has a session available at both noon and 4:30 pm and will be held in the community room of Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division Street in Mauston. Registration is required at least two weeks in advance for the monthly session(s) you wish to attend. Masks are required.
For more information or to reserve your spot, call 608-847-1845.
Source: WRJC.com
