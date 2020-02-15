Mauston School District Facility Planning Meeting Can be Found on School Website

The Mauston School District held their 3rd Facility Planning information meeting, February 12 at Lyndon Station Elementary. Craig Uhlenbrauck from Miron Construction and Steve Kieckhafer from PRA presented a recommended plan the District is looking at to address many of the capital maintenance needs. If you missed Wednesday’s meeting, the presentation can be found on the school’s website: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fnCiB3YqMHl4nn7GcgX6cAuqS4J7xO74/view Please keep an eye out for information on a community-wide survey that will be sent out in the spring.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.