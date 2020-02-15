Mauston School District Facility Planning Meeting Can be Found on School Website
The Mauston School District held their 3rd Facility Planning information meeting, February 12 at Lyndon Station Elementary. Craig Uhlenbrauck from Miron Construction and Steve Kieckhafer from PRA presented a recommended plan the District is looking at to address many of the capital maintenance needs. If you missed Wednesday’s meeting, the presentation can be found on the school’s website: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fnCiB3YqMHl4nn7GcgX6cAuqS4J7xO74/view Please keep an eye out for information on a community-wide survey that will be sent out in the spring.
Source: WRJC.com
