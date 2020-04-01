Mauston City Hall Limiting Walk-ins

Mauston City Hall would like to remind you they are limiting walk-in traffic to City Hall to only those needing to obtain an absentee ballot which may be requested by the end of business on April 2nd and must be returned by April 7th for the vote to count. City Hall will attempt to conduct all other business via phone and email

