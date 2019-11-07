Marshfield man left newborn puppies in trash, now he must pay the shelter caring for them
Robert Wild, 56, must pay more than $5,000 to the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter to reimburse it for caring for the puppies he abandoned in the trash.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
