Marquette ends three game slide (AUDIO)

The Marquette Golden Eagles led by as many as 18 points but had to hang on for a 70-67 win over the Butler Bulldogs 70-67 on Tuesday afternoon at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles (9-9, 5-7 Big East) shot 61.5% from the field (24-39) and were led in scoring by D.J. Carton and Koby McEwen […]

