Mandela Barnes sets 16-day bus tour to close race against Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 19, 2022 at 12:43 PM
The tour includes an Oct. 29 rally in Milwaukee where Barnes and other Democrats will appear at an event headlined by former President Barack Obama.
'They put others before themselves': Appleton Boy Scouts given Heroism Award for actions...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The 22 Boy Scouts who were aboard an Amtrak train when it crashed and derailed in June were given the Heroism Award for their actions providing help.
What we know about the Wisconsin governor's race and the environment, climate change and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Gov. Tony Evers plans to continue focusing on environmental issues. Republican challenger Tim Michels has remained mum on PFAS, clean energy.
1972 Packers overcame all obstacles, except their own coach and Washington. Do they...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM
The 1972 Packers were the only team besides the Vikings to win the division during an 11-year Minnesota dominance.
Wesley Brice convicted of injuring bartender, killing man who had been waiting for a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 11:43 PM
Lawyers for Wesley J. Brice had argued that he was not fit to stand trial because of mental issues. But Judge John Zakowski ruled him competent.
Even though acceptance of LGBTQ community is high, incidents of harassment, intimidation...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 9:42 PM
Acceptance of everyday slurs against LGBTQ community can create a climate that emboldens public officials and politicians to marginalize their lives.
Who has your vote in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate, governor races in the general election Nov....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 18, 2022 at 9:24 PM
Wisconsin voters express what issues matter the most to them ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
In rare three-way race for Shawano County Assembly seat, two Republicans and a Democrat...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 9:21 PM
Six-way primary first led to a two-way race in the general election. But then the Republican Party endorsed the runner-up, who's running as a write-in.
Tim Michels suggests he wouldn't enforce the 1849 abortion law, but his campaign quickly...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 18, 2022 at 9:16 PM
The Republican candidate for governor also said he is open to breaking apart Milwaukee Public Schools and the state Department of Natural Resources.
