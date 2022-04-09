Luxemburg-Casco School District hires its first female superintendent
Jo-Ellen Fairbanks is L-C’s fifth ever superintendent in the district’s 54 years. She comes from the Cochrane-Fountain City School District.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
On Steve Bannon podcast, Michael Gableman appeals to Trump supporters for help keeping...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 9, 2022 at 1:08 AM
In an appearance on a podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, Gableman contended Speaker Robin Vos is moving to dismantle his election investigation.
-
-
Green Bay woman charged in three cases with identify theft for 'large-scale fraud' in Fox...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 8, 2022 at 11:21 PM
A Green Bay woman faces multiple charges of identity theft in two cases in Outagamie County and one in Calumet County.
-
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Wisconsin, but DHS says a backlog of data has elevated...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2022 at 10:52 PM
The seven-day percent positive by test increased throughout the week to 3.8%.
-
Gov. Tony Evers signs into law new plan to move teens out of Lincoln Hills youth prison
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2022 at 9:53 PM
Evers' action is the second time a governor has moved to stop sending children to Lincoln Hills, a facility plagued with dangerous conditions.
-
Gov. Tony Evers vetoes Republican education bills related to ethnic studies, charters,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2022 at 8:45 PM
Evers has not yet taken action on the bill that would break up Milwaukee Public Schools, though he previously said he would likely veto it.
-
Fact check: Sen. Tammy Baldwin pins blame for high insulin prices on big drug corporations
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2022 at 8:14 PM
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, pins blame for high insulin prices on big drug corporations, but there are other factors involved.
-
Mile Bluff welcomes Carrie Strompolis, DNP to primary care team
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2022 at 7:17 PM
-
Baldwin yes, Johnson no on Kentanji Brown-Jackson SCOTUS confirmation
by Bob Hague on April 8, 2022 at 6:42 PM
As expected, Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators were on opposite sides of this week’s historic vote to confirm Judge Kentanji Brown-Jackson as the first Black woman on the U-S Supreme Court. Democrat Tammy Baldwin voted yes. Today, history is […]
