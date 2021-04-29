Locked champagne rooms, 'pimps' rules' and recruitment: Unsealed indictment shows inner workings at Wisconsin strip club
A federal grand jury indictment accused Radomir Buzdum, who owned the TNT strip club in Lebanon, and former club manager Timothy Miller of engaging in a prostitution conspiracy.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Dane County judge voids redistricting contract with Republicans and their lawyers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2021 at 10:05 PM
A Dane County judge voided a contract between Republican legislators and their redistricting lawyers.
-
Wisconsin to remove up to 188,000 from voter rolls because they have not voted in 4 years
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2021 at 8:51 PM
The Elections Commission agreed to start removing as many as 188,000 people from the voter rolls because they have not cast ballots in the last four years.
-
-
Menominee Nation reforesting parts of Wisconsin through project with schools
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2021 at 8:34 PM
The Menominee Nation is giving away thousands of trees to school communities across Wisconsin in an effort to help reforest parts of the state.
-
Two Wisconsin ag producers, conservative law firm sue Biden over debt relief program for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2021 at 8:29 PM
The farmers allege the Biden administration is using an unconstitutional program to end systemic racism.
-
Nearly 75% of residents age 65 and older are fully vaccinated
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2021 at 8:12 PM
A little more than 760,000 Wisconsin residents age 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
-
Radl, Barbara A. Age 86 of Wyeville
by WRJC WebMaster on April 29, 2021 at 7:25 PM
-
Tribal spearfishers continue practice for food sovereignty, culture despite claims of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2021 at 6:46 PM
Despite past and present reports of harassment, tribal spearfishers continue their practice to continue their culture and food sovereignty.
-
Who's stopping Appleton from getting promised $700,000 state grant for Lawe Street...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 29, 2021 at 4:36 PM
Despite the grant's approval, a member of the state's Joint Finance Committee anonymously objected to the funding.
