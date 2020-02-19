Local Primary Election Results from Tuesday

Tomah Mayoral Primary

Mike Murray and Nellie Pater will advance to the general election on April 7th.

Mike Murray (I) 600

Nellie Pater 220

Brett Larkin 198

Remy Gomez 72

The Tomah School Board race advanced 6 candidates to the general election. Advancing will be Mike Gnewikow, Susan Bloom, Rick Murray, and Mitch Koel. Richard Taylor and Wayne Kling were eliminated.

Wisconsin Justice of Supreme Court

Daniel Kelly and Julia Karofsky will advance to the general election.

Wisconsin 7th District Representative Congress Race

Democratic

Tricia Zunker defeated Lawrence Dale

Republican

Tom Tiffany defeated Jason Church

Source: WRJC.com





