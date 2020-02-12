Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/11
Boys Basketball
Mauston 73 Westfield 43
Wisconsin Dells 65 Nekoosa 35
Wautoma 76 Adams-Friendship 63
Hillsboro 70 Wonewoc-Center 64 (Noah Feala 22points Trent Thorson 20 for Hillsboro Ashton Spencer 26 for Wonewoc-Center)
Bangor 69 Cashton 57
Necedah 52 Royall 39 Box Score
New Lisbon 81 Brookwood 69
Tomah 73 West Salem 57
Reedsburg 63 Beaver Dam 59
Girls Basketball
La Crosse Aquinas 93 Tomah 15
DeForest 64 Wisconsin Dells 31
Dodgeville 58 Reedsburg 53
Girls Hockey
Badger Lightning 11 Beaver Dam 4 (Bailey Babcock 2 goals for Badger Lightning)
Boys Hockey
Waunakee 6 RWD/Mauston 3
Holmen/Aquinas 6 Tomah/Sparta 5
Source: WRJC.com
