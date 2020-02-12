Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/11

Boys Basketball

Mauston 73 Westfield 43

Wisconsin Dells 65 Nekoosa 35

Wautoma 76 Adams-Friendship 63

Hillsboro 70 Wonewoc-Center 64 (Noah Feala 22points Trent Thorson 20 for Hillsboro Ashton Spencer 26 for Wonewoc-Center)

Bangor 69 Cashton 57

Necedah 52 Royall 39 Box Score

New Lisbon 81 Brookwood 69

Tomah 73 West Salem 57

Reedsburg 63 Beaver Dam 59

Girls Basketball

La Crosse Aquinas 93 Tomah 15

DeForest 64 Wisconsin Dells 31

Dodgeville 58 Reedsburg 53

Girls Hockey

Badger Lightning 11 Beaver Dam 4 (Bailey Babcock 2 goals for Badger Lightning)

Boys Hockey

Waunakee 6 RWD/Mauston 3

Holmen/Aquinas 6 Tomah/Sparta 5

Source: WRJC.com





