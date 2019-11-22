Local Prep Scores from Thursday 11/21

Girls Basketball

Weston 46 Mauston 34

New Lisbon 55 Port Edwards 48

Bangor 60 Onalaska Luther 45

Royall 44 Adams-Friendship 32 (Emma Gruen 10pts for Royall, Kyra Bula 10pts for Adams-Friendship)

Necedah 38 Seneca 27

Kickapoo 61 Wonewoc-Center 25

Brookwood 52 La Farge 42

Nekoosa 55 Pittsville 33

