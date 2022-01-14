Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/13

Girls Basketball

Hillsboro 55 Wonewoc-Center 50

Royall 78 Brookwood 27 (Deyona Jones 17 points to lead Royall)

Bangor 91 Cashton 50

Wautoma 46 Nekoosa 22

Westfield 51 Wisconsin Dells 31

Boys Hockey

Tomah/Sparta 2 DeForest 1

Source: WRJC.com







