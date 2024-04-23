Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/22

Softball

Necedah 10 New Lisbon 0

Hillsboro 6 Royall 1 (Michelyn Hanson hit a home run the only time she wasn’t intentionally walked)

Brookwood 8 Wonewoc-Center 7

Cashton 7 Bangor 4

Mount Horeb 9 Reedsburg 5

Baseball

Royall 4 Hillsboro 1 (Trey WIldes and Cole Eberhardt each with a double and a single at the plate.)

Brookwood 19 Wonewoc-Center 0

Bangor 9 Cashton 0

New Lisbon 16 Necedah 3

De Soto 4 Weston 3

Cambridge 15 Wisconsin Dells 3

La Crosse Central 8 Tomah 1

Reedsburg 11 Beaver Dam 7

Wausau East 12 Adams-Friendship 0

Auburndale 4 Nekoosa 1

Girls Soccer

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 4 Mauston 1

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.