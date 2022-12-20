Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/19

Boys Basketball

Hillsboro 78 Wonewoc-Center 22 (Noah Burmaster 19points for Hillsboro)

Tomah 61 G-E-T 58

Girls Basketball

Melrose-Mindoro 72 Brookwood 54

Necedah 36 Port Edwards 22

Almond-Bancroft 47 Adams-Friendship 46

