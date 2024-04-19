Local Prep Scores from Friday 4/19

Baseball

Mauston 12 Neillsville 1 (Ben Lavold 1×1 3RBIs for Mauston)

Sauk Prairie 6 Tomah 5

Adams-Friendship 6 Wausau West 5

Lakeside Lutheran 15 Westfield 1

Reedsburg 13 Madison Edgewood 3

New Lisbon 20 Wonewoc-Center 0

Bangor 11 Brookwood 0 (Chase Horstman 5 Inning Perfect Game)

Softball

Wisconsin Dells 6 Reedsburg 2

Girls Soccer

Adams-Friendship 6 Amherst 1

Source: WRJC.com







