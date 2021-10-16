Local Prep Football Scores from Friday October 15th

Wisconsin Dells 40 Mauston 32

New Lisbon 42 Necedah 38

Bangor 17 Cashton 13

Mt. Horeb/Barneveld 20 Reedsburg 13

Onalaska Luther 35 Brookwood 6

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 79 Nekoosa 8

Onalaska 51 Tomah 13

De Soto 12 Royall 6

Ithaca 46 Hillsboro 18

Adams-Friendship 42 Platteville 19

Poynette 28 Wautoma 18

Westfield 42 Montello/Princeto/Green Lake 8

Source: WRJC.com







