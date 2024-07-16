Lifesaving Award Issued in Juneau County
Monday afternoon, Sheriff Zobal and Undersheriff Board presented lifesaving awards to Deputy Mitchell Schlichting, Deputy Amber Kuhl and Dispatcher Megan Covelli.
Dispatcher Covelli received her lifesaving award for her actions on a cardiac arrest 911 call she received on October 9, 2023. This is her second lifesaving award.
Deputy Kuhl and Deputy Schlichting received their lifesaving award for action taken with an unresponsive adult on May 31, 2024.
Dispatcher Covelli, Deputy Kuhl, and Deputy Schlichting, thank you for doing all that you do to keep our communities safe!
Source: WRJC.com
