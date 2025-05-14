Ruling in North Dakota case erases path for people in 7 states to sue under the Voting Rights Act
Private citizens in seven states no longer have a legal path to sue under a key section of the Voting Rights Act, under a federal appeals court ruling. Wednesday’s decision shuts off a route through a federal civil rights law…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 15, 2025 at 8:22 AM
Pocan questions RFK Jr. on measles vaccine (WASHINGTON DC) In Washington, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was questioned about his vaccine views during a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Wednesday. Wisconsin 2nd […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 14, 2025 at 8:50 PM
The Brewers salvaged the final game of their series in Cleveland – The NFL’s full regular season schedule will be released tonight – The NBA & NHL playoffs continue
-
Dr. Plamann Wins Prestigious Award
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2025 at 7:39 PM
Each year, Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative – RWHC honors exceptional individuals from member hospitals who go above and beyond in promoting their organizations and advancing rural healthcare. This year, Dr. Ryan Plamann, pediatrician at […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/13
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2025 at 4:55 PM
Baseball Westfield 7 Mauston 3 Reedsburg 10 Portage 5 Wisconsin Dells 8 Adams-Friendship 2 Wautoma 8 Nekoosa 5 Weston 5 Riverdale 4 Hillsboro 7 Bangor 3 Softball Bangor 12 Hillsboro 9 (Michelyn Hansen Homerun for Hillsboro) Pittsville 10 […]
-
Big Inning Propels Westfield Past Mauston in SCC Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2025 at 4:54 PM
The Westfield Pioneers used a 6 run 5th inning to defeat Mauston 7-3 in South Central Conference baseball action on Tuesday. Mauston took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the 5th but the Pioneers dinked and dunked their way to 6 runs and held on […]
-
Johnson, Cheryl Wynn Age 66 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2025 at 3:03 PM
Cheryl Wynn Johnson, age 66, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, following a courageous battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 […]
-
Smith, Gladys M. Age 91 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2025 at 2:59 PM
Gladys M. Smith, age 91, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in […]
-
Olson, Pamela S. Age 69 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2025 at 2:58 PM
Pamela S. Olson Pamela S. Olson, age 69 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, May 12, 2025 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. She was born on September 14, 1955 in Hillsboro, the daughter of Martin and […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 14, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Federal grand jury indicts judge accused of helping man elude ICE agents (MILWAUKEE) The Milwaukee County Judge accused of helping an undocumented man avoid immigration agents is indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday. Circuit Court Judge Hannah […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.