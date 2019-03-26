Last Chance to Apply for Wood Co. FTD Grant Money
Non-profit, public and community groups in Wood and surrounding counties that have ideas to increase agricultural-related education opportunities or enhance rural communities and agriculture awareness are being encouraged to apply for grant funding.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
