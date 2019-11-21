Lady Golden Eagles Drop to 0-2 on the Season in Girls Basketball

Despite a game high 15 points from Bridget Gunther the Mauston Lady Golden Eagles dropped to 0-2 on the season falling to Weston 46-34 in girls basketball action. Mauston trailed by 10 at halftime and was able to cut the lead to 24-20 before Weston pulled away behind 12 points from Laurissa Pickel. Weston improves to 1-0 on the season. Mauston senior Samantha Kobylski added 7 points for the Golden Eagles who will host Tomah Tuesday night.

