Korean War veteran from Minnesota will finally get his Purple Heart medal, 73 years late

A Korean War veteran from Minnesota who still carries shrapnel in his leg from when he was wounded in combat will finally get his Purple Heart medal, 73 years late. The U.S. Army notified 96-year-old Earl Meyer, of St. Peter,…

