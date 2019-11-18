Klaus, Ronald George Age 82 of Adams

Ronald George Klaus, age 82, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Liberty Village in

Adams.

Memorial services with military honors will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Ronald was born May 22, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to LaVere and Metta Klaus.

He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1955. After graduation he entered the United States Air Force serving in California, Texas, and Germany. He was a photo interpreter and also served as a 3rd man in the missile silos during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was honorably discharged in 1963.

Ronald married Myrna Marie Hammond on July 4, 1964, in Adams, Wisconsin.

He worked as an electrician at Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids before he retired in 1992.

Ronald enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Brewers & Packers and especially spending time with his family.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, LaVere & Metta Klaus; brothers, Kenneth Klaus, and Glenn (Lois) Klaus, Matt (Carol) Klaus; sisters, Yvonne (Louie) Fusaro, Marie Klaus, Elaine Hall, and Alice Olson; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Klaus and brother-in-law, Dave Roberts.

Survivors:

Wife: Myrna Klaus of Adams, Wisconsin

Daughter: Gina Thompson of Adams, Wisconsin

Daughter: Jill (Charles Smith) Reichhoff of Clinton Township, Michigan

Son: Mark Klaus of Nekoosa, Wisconsin

Grandchildren: Devin (Dustin) Sawyer; Jamey Kruger; Brooklyn Thompson; Ashleigh (Joe) Klaus; Dane Reichhoff and Silas Klaus

Great-Grandchildren: Oceana, Michael, and Autumn

Brother: Lawrence (Dody) Klaus

Brother: Gordon (MaryLee) Klaus

Sister: Marion Parks

Brother: Allan Klaus

Sister: Sandra Roberts

Brother-in-law: Tom Olson

He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.