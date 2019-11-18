Klaus, Ronald George Age 82 of Adams
Ronald George Klaus, age 82, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Liberty Village in
Adams.
Memorial services with military honors will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.
Ronald was born May 22, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to LaVere and Metta Klaus.
He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1955. After graduation he entered the United States Air Force serving in California, Texas, and Germany. He was a photo interpreter and also served as a 3rd man in the missile silos during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was honorably discharged in 1963.
Ronald married Myrna Marie Hammond on July 4, 1964, in Adams, Wisconsin.
He worked as an electrician at Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids before he retired in 1992.
Ronald enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Brewers & Packers and especially spending time with his family.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, LaVere & Metta Klaus; brothers, Kenneth Klaus, and Glenn (Lois) Klaus, Matt (Carol) Klaus; sisters, Yvonne (Louie) Fusaro, Marie Klaus, Elaine Hall, and Alice Olson; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Klaus and brother-in-law, Dave Roberts.
Survivors:
Wife: Myrna Klaus of Adams, Wisconsin
Daughter: Gina Thompson of Adams, Wisconsin
Daughter: Jill (Charles Smith) Reichhoff of Clinton Township, Michigan
Son: Mark Klaus of Nekoosa, Wisconsin
Grandchildren: Devin (Dustin) Sawyer; Jamey Kruger; Brooklyn Thompson; Ashleigh (Joe) Klaus; Dane Reichhoff and Silas Klaus
Great-Grandchildren: Oceana, Michael, and Autumn
Brother: Lawrence (Dody) Klaus
Brother: Gordon (MaryLee) Klaus
Sister: Marion Parks
Brother: Allan Klaus
Sister: Sandra Roberts
Brother-in-law: Tom Olson
He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Marshfield man charged with abusing child, killing dog2 hours ago
- Funk supporters hope movie will correct Neenah police narrative that they say has lingered...2 hours ago
- Klaus, Ronald George Age 82 of Adams3 hours ago
- In letter to House Republicans, Ron Johnson gives most detailed account yet of his Ukraine...3 hours ago
- Woman Charged with Killing Boyfriend Taken to Hospital with Infant Right Before Deceased B...4 hours ago
- Wisconsin Unemployment Rate Inches Up to 3.3 Percent in October6 hours ago
- Johnson says whistle blower ‘exposed things that didn’t need to be exposed’8 hours ago
- New rules and regulations for gun deer season9 hours ago
- Popeye’s pandemonium in MKE leads to firings9 hours ago
- Cheryl Zimmerman Named National FFA Executive Secretary14 hours ago
- Wisconsin OYF Nomination Period Extended Till November 3014 hours ago
- WFBF Sets Goal of $100,000 for Centennial Fundraising14 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.