Juneau County Health Dept. Reports Counties 14th COVID19 Related Death

The Juneau County Health Department reported the Counties 14th COVID19 related death during their Monday afternoon report. The county also reported 46 new cases 39 of them occurring over the weekend and 7 new cases being reported on Monday. Juneau County currently has 242 active cases with 11 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,143 cases with 1,699 recoveries. New Lisbon Correctional Facility reported 1 new case and currently has 2 active cases.

Source: WRJC.com







