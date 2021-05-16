Juneau County Death Reported in Necedah Wildlife Refuge

On Friday, May 14, 2021, at approximately 9:58 am, the Juneau County Communications Center received a telephone call from a subject advising they had located a vehicle in the Necedah Refuge with a subject inside who appeared deceased.

Upon arrival Juneau County deputies discovered one male occupant deceased in the driver’s seat. Based upon the initial investigation it appears as though the male was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The name of the individual is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Foul play is not suspected and there is no danger to the community.

Source: WRJC.com







