Juda man is third WWII vet to have remains identified this month
Sailor David J. Riley, 25, has been accounted for after almost 80 years.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Gov. Tony Evers casts doubts on Republican priorities for expanded private school...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Republican leaders Robin Vos and Devin LeMahieu have signaled room for compromise on public school funding if choice programs are expanded.
Richland Center points finger at UW-Platteville for mismanaging UW's smallest campus
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Some in the Richland community believe UW-Platteville, which absorbed oversight of UW-Richland in 2018, mismanaged the campus to the point of no return.
Political polarization. Culture wars. Road rage. We're an angrier society. What can be...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM
While there's no 'anger thermometer,' researchers agree we are becoming angrier more often, and expressing it in harmful ways.
Judge jacks up bail for man accused of firing 10 shots into Green Bay house occupied by...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 20, 2022 at 11:49 PM
A Brown County Court commissioner raised the 20-year-old man's bail from $200,000 to $500,000, saying he has "a huge incentive to run."
Three men wounded by gunshots on Green Bay's east side, one with life-threatening injuries
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 20, 2022 at 4:49 PM
Police said they found two men at 12:08 a.m. when responding to gunshots in the 1400 block of Smith Street. A third man was taken to a hospital.
Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/19
by WRJC WebMaster on December 20, 2022 at 4:16 PM
Mike Gallagher has warned of a new Cold War with China. In a new leadership role, the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM
The Green Bay Republican calls China the 'biggest long-term challenge' the United States faces.
Need a hot meal? Warm clothing? A big hug? Green Bay's 'Granny' leads with her heart.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM
At 66, Yvonne Lawson has mothered, grandmothered and great-grandmothered countless people, whether or not they're blood.
Conservation easement a gift to Southern Door water quality
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 20, 2022 at 11:23 AM
The 158-acre property contains part of the headwaters of the Ahnapee River and surrounding wetlands that slow down water runoff entering the river.
