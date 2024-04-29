Israel-Hamas war protesters defy Columbia University's deadline to disband camp or face suspension
Protesters of the war in Gaza who are encamped at Columbia University have defied a deadline to disband with chants, clapping and drumming. The Ivy League university in Manhattan earlier Monday issued an ultimatum for students to sign a form…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Local Scam Attempt
by WRJC WebMaster on April 29, 2024 at 6:11 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 29, 2024 at 3:53 PM
-
Fiene, Janet J. Age 87 of Poynette
by WRJC WebMaster on April 29, 2024 at 2:56 PM
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-29-24
by Bob Hague on April 29, 2024 at 9:01 AM
Walking Wisconsin for addiction recovery (CUDAHY) Walking the state of Wisconsin for a cause. Greg Studzinski routinely takes long walks as a part of his recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. This August, he’ll connect several […]
-
Yuba Woman Facing Charges after Driving Erratically at School
by WRJC WebMaster on April 26, 2024 at 3:53 PM
-
Mauston Passes Another No Mow May
by WRJC WebMaster on April 26, 2024 at 3:44 PM
-
Peper, Paul S. Age 59 of LaValle
by WRJC WebMaster on April 26, 2024 at 3:14 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/25
by WRJC WebMaster on April 26, 2024 at 3:06 PM
-
New Lisbon Track & Field has Success at Gerard Brunner Invite
by WRJC WebMaster on April 26, 2024 at 3:06 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.