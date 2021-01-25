International team of scientists identifies new treatment for COVID-19 that appears to be far more effective than drugs in use now
Instead of randomly testing existing drugs or targeting key proteins in the virus, the team focused on human proteins needed by the virus.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Conditions worsening at Lincoln Hills juvenile lockup, report finds
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 25, 2021 at 11:23 PM
Conditions are worsening at Wisconsin's youth lockup, with guards more frequently restraining teens at the facility, according to a new report.
-
Wisconsin's seven-day COVID-19 case average drops to lowest point since mid-September
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 25, 2021 at 11:05 PM
The seven-day case average is still more than double the average seen Sept. 1, just before Wisconsin's massive surge began.
-
Vaccinations for people 65 and older underway in Brown County; thousands to get their...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 25, 2021 at 10:56 PM
In Green Bay, close to 1,000 people were scheduled to get a dose at Prevea Health on Tuesday.
-
Super Bowl dreams dashed, but Packers fans still glad to have seen NFC championship...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 25, 2021 at 9:37 PM
Packers fans were thrilled to have the NFC championship back at Lambeau Field, but the outcome left them wanting.
-
Sheriff's report: Power should've been off when Alliant worker died fixing damaged line...
by Sheboygan Press on January 25, 2021 at 9:35 PM
Keith Menke was a Sheboygan Falls resident who previously worked for the city's public works department. OSHA began investigating after the incident.
-
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 25, 2021 at 9:26 PM
Instead of randomly testing existing drugs or targeting key proteins in the virus, the team focused on human proteins needed by the virus.
-
The Cellcom Green Bay Marathon will be held virtually due to COVID-19
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 25, 2021 at 9:13 PM
The 2021 Cellcom Green Bay Marathon will be held virtually in May due to COVID-19. Proceeds will go to COVID-19 relief.
-
Democrats are not eliminating the right of Americans to call parents mom and dad
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 25, 2021 at 8:41 PM
-
Vernon County Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on January 25, 2021 at 5:03 PM
