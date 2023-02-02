Incumbent Burt McIntyre faces challengers J.D. Kopp and Michele Swaer in Howard village president primary
Challengers to Burt McIntyre for Howard village president include NWTC information technology director J.D. Kopp, Fosber America worker Michele Swaer.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Fact check: Can Wisconsin claim country's top cranberry crop crown?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 2, 2023 at 3:01 PM
Gov. Tony Evers says "Wisconsin is the nation's top cranberry producer – in fact, our farmers harvest around 60 percent of the country's crop."
-
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Feb. 21 Wisconsin primary
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2023 at 2:59 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with information about the Feb. 21 primary election.
-
Incumbent Burt McIntyre faces challengers J.D. Kopp and Michele Swaer in Howard village...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM
Challengers to Burt McIntyre for Howard village president include NWTC information technology director J.D. Kopp, Fosber America worker Michele Swaer.
-
5 signs your child is ready to start kindergarten
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 2, 2023 at 2:51 PM
Is your child ready to make the big transition to kindergarten? Experts share how you can tell.
-
Early spring or six more weeks of winter? Here's what Jimmy the Groundhog predicted
by Marshfield News-Herald on February 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM
Sun Prairie's famous weather-predicting rodent saw his shadow early Thursday during the 75th annual Groundhog Prognostication Event.
-
Wisconsin's legislative session: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos casts doubt on medical...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM
The Wisconsin Legislature is in session debating public safety, abortion access, marijuana, the state budget and more. Here are the latest updates.
-
Women military veterans can often feel 'pushed to the side' after their service. A...
by Sheboygan Press on February 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM
'We exist, but we're not shown like men veterans,' Navy veteran and Neenah native Rene Zehr said at a recent 'I Am Not Invisible' gathering.
-
More than half of UW students choose not to express controversial views in class, survey...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 2, 2023 at 2:05 PM
One in three students reported feeling pressured by an instructor to agree with a particular viewpoint in class or on an assignment, the survey found.
-
Nonpartisan in name only. Wisconsin Supreme Court race has political overtones.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 2, 2023 at 12:21 PM
Janet Protasiewicz has made partisan appeals such as calling Wisconsin's election maps "rigged." It' escalates a strategy that's been run before.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.