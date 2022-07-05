How a 1,200-year-old canoe found in Wisconsin's Lake Mendota last summer is serving as a bridge for tribal relations.
A 1,200-year-old canoe that was discovered in Wisconsin is becoming a bridge for building better relations between tribal and state officials.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
They served as the CIA's covert airline during the Vietnam War. Decades later, they might...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The Air America Act, pushed by U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, would give veterans of the CIA's secret airline retroactive civil service benefits.
-
In a time of inflation and uncertainty, Appleton-area Buy Nothing groups aim to save...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Over 3,000 people in the Appleton area are members of Buy Nothing groups, and that number is growing.
-
GOP governor candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Kevin Nicholson pledge to protect emergency...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM
With abortions halted in Wisconsin after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, women are turning to Plan B, or "morning-after pills."
-
Milwaukee, Nashville enter final stages of close race to host 2024 Republican National...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM
It's down to the wire as Republicans prepare to select one of two Democratic cities to stage their 2024 national convention.
-
Weather leads to canceled fireworks in some areas of northeast Wisconsin; others should...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 4, 2022 at 11:00 PM
As storms move through northeast Wisconsin Monday afternoon, fireworks show organizers have been scrambling over whether to cancel events.
-
'We are here. We are the majority': Hundreds rally in support of abortion rights after...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 4, 2022 at 2:21 PM
The rally was organized by Women's Right Green Bay, led by Adrianna Pokela and Abby White.
-
Green Bay protest against Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade abortion ruling held near Lambeau...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 4, 2022 at 4:10 AM
Abortion-rights supporters gathered Sunday on Oneida Street near Lambeau Field to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
-
Here's where to find fireworks, parades and events near Green Bay for 4th of July in 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 4, 2022 at 3:41 AM
Fourth of July 2022 celebrations and fireworks will take place in Brown, Shawano, Oconto and Door counties, and the Oneida Nation Pow Wow will make its return.
-
Wisconsin fireworks laws: What's legal on the 4th of July?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 4, 2022 at 3:38 AM
Basically, any firework that explodes or leaves the ground is illegal to use or possess without a permit.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.