Hodag Country Festival organizers cancel despite receiving Oneida County permit
Organizers apologized for the “stress and division” caused by initial plans to hold the July event in the Rhinelander area.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
3 staff, 1 resident at Wisconsin's 3 veterans homes have tested positive for COVID-19
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 28, 2020 at 10:17 PM
One resident at the Veterans Home tested positive for coronavirus. A second test came back negative. He currently awaiting results of a third test.
-
Wisconsin State Fair canceled for the first time in 75 years
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 28, 2020 at 8:58 PM
The Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled for the first time in 75 years. Organizers cited concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Watch Coronavirus Five in Five for May 28, 2020
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2020 at 8:08 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
-
Brown County coronavirus: Death total rises by 3 to 36, even as rate of new cases slows
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2020 at 7:28 PM
The county has Wisconsin's second highest death toll from COVID-19, as well as its second highest number of confirmed cases.
-
State prosecutors respond to Steven Avery's appeal in Teresa Halbach murder, call his...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 28, 2020 at 7:05 PM
Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey are both serving life in prison for the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach.
-
DHS Announces $10 Million in Funding for Health Clinics
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2020 at 6:43 PM
Today the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced $10 million in funding for health care providers serving the state's most underserved populations. The funds, provided through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic […]
-
Posted Sheriff Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2020 at 6:40 PM
6-23-2020 19CV96 RABBITTE 6-23-2020 20CV9 BURTNER 6-30-2020 20CV33 EDER-JAY
-
2020 WISCONSIN STATE FAIR CANCELED
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2020 at 6:34 PM
For several months the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors and staff have been working tirelessly analyzing all facets of the annual event, in hopes of being able to provide the Wisconsin State Fair experience that Fairgoers have come to […]
