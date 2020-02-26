Hillsboro Lady Tigers Moves on in Girls Basketball Postseason Action

The Hillsboro Tigers girls’ basketball team moved on into the WIAA Division 5 Regional Semi-finals after defeating the Ithaca Bulldogs 58-44 Tuesday night. Hillsboro built an early lead behind the inside game of Grace Holthe who finished with 15 points but 13 of those came in the first half. Ithaca adjusted and collapsed on the post to hamper Holte in the 2nd half but that opened up Malia Lilska’s game for the Tigers. Liska scored 16 points all in the 2nd half to keep the Tigers out in front by double figures for much of the 2nd half. Molly Crandall added 14 for the Tigers. The Tigers defense was strong as well led by senior Hannah Munson; Hillsboro held Ithaca’s leading scorer Alexis Cast to just two points and zero made field goals. Hillsboro moves to 12-11 on the season and will host Potosi/Cassville Friday night.

