Head of Wisconsin's embattled professional licensing agency tells lawmakers progress is being made on backlogs
The secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services told lawmakers license approval has quickened but said a backlog remains.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
UW Regents increase in-state tuition for first time in a decade. Here's what you need to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 30, 2023 at 9:03 PM
The cost of college for an in-state undergraduate will rise between 3% to 5.4% next school year.
-
-
Rape victim says Supreme Court ads about her case are traumatizing and inaccurate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 30, 2023 at 8:24 PM
The victim at the center of a rape case featured in state Supreme Court court attack ads says she is being retraumatized and revictimized by the media blitz.
-
She saved 9-year-old Scott Hanson from drowning in the Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA pool in...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on March 30, 2023 at 7:55 PM
Joan Cloutier lives in San Jose with her husband, Dan. She remembers well the day she saved Scott Hanson from drowning.
-
Here's what charter schools are and how they work in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 30, 2023 at 7:39 PM
Wisconsin was one of the first states to experiment with charter schools, which are growing nationwide.
-
School board candidates in Oconto Falls, elsewhere caught off-guard by anti-CRT PAC...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 30, 2023 at 7:27 PM
One national PAC has endorsed about 50 school board candidates in Wisconsin and sent out mailers without their knowledge or permission.
-
Juneau County Jail Roster 3-30
by WRJC WebMaster on March 30, 2023 at 6:04 PM
-
Hobart's choice for village president could impact the village's relationship with Oneida...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM
One issue that could play a major factor in the race for president of Hobart is the village's past contentious relationship with the Oneida Nation.
-
Q&A: A Wisconsin family therapist on how to discuss school shootings with children, each...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 30, 2023 at 2:17 PM
As the country mourns the lives lost in Nashville, how can we make more space for our grief, our children's grief? A family therapist offers insights.
