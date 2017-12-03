Hazel, Wanda Lee, age 78 of Friendship

Wanda Lee Hazel, 78, of Friendship, WI (formerly of White Creek, WI), passed away Wednesday, November 29th, 2017 surrounded by her family at Gunderson Moundview Hospital in Adams, WI. Wanda was born April 23, 1939 in Springville Township, Adams County, WI, the daughter of Leroy Dale and Illa (Witt) Thorne. On August 31, 1957, Wanda was united in marriage to Harry Hazel in Wisconsin Dells, WI. The marriage was blessed with five daughters. They were a devoted couple of over 50 years, until his passing in 2010. Wanda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She possessed strength, wisdom and resolve while loving and supporting her family. Wanda loved making memories and sharing laughs. Watching her family grow filled her heart. She loved attending and cheering on her kids, grandkids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews at their sporting and family events. She always looked forward to friendly but competitive family kick ball games. Some of her favorite things to do were gathering at the family farm for holidays, hunting, playing card games and of course, playing a game of Annie Annie Over, a family tradition. These are the memories her family will hold close. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with family and friends and she will be greatly missed. Wanda is survived by her daughters: Melody (Bob) McFarlane, Gail (Joe) Torkelson, Jackie Hazel, Christine Lange , and Tammie Hazel. Grandchildren: Jody (Tom) McManus, Eric (Kim) Torkelson, Nick (Robin Pollitt) Hiller, Bradley (Danielle Clemmerson) Barton, Ashley (Adam Seymer) Barton, Matt Hiller, and Gunther Lange. Great Grandchildren; Trevor (Taylor Gray) McManus, Trenton McManus, Bryce Hiller, Jadyn Torkelson, Halle Hiller, Carson Torkelson, Braden Barton and Ellie Torkelson. Brother-in-laws: Arlie (Carol) Hazel and Jerry (Lyn) Hazel. Further survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. She was proceeded in death by her husband Harry Hazel, her parents Dale & Illa Thorne, brohter Ernest Gale Thorne, Sister-in-law Charlotte Schachtner and her mother & father-in-law, Lydia and Dorance Hazel. Services will be Tuesday, December 5th, 2017 with a visitation for friends and family. The visitation will be held at the Adams VFW Post 6279, 172 North Linden Street Adams, Wi from 11:00am until 12:00pm with Memorial Service beginning at 12:00pm. Interment will be at the White Creek Cemetery at a later date. For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, in lieu of flowers memorials to her family would be appreciated.

