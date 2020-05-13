Guns for Drugs Bust in Lacrosse

A two-month investigation into a drugs-for-guns operation has led to the arrest of three La Crosse natives.

Executing a search warrant early Tuesday morning on Stoddard Street, La Crosse Police arrested 39-year-old Derrick Engen, 35-year-old Darren Engen and 23-year-old Rachel Brockway without incident.

The arrest also turned up $3,411 in cash, 136 grams of meth — a street value of $4,000 — 12.5 grams of heroin/fentanyl worth $1,000 on the street, along with prescription meds, shrooms, a 9 mm handgun, a ballistic vest and other stolen property.

Between the three, there were a combined 15 charges.

La Crosse Police worked together with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office on the bust. Also helping with the arrests were the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Campbell Police.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.