Group sues to stop 5 large cities from using grants to aid election, calls it bribery
Wisconsin Voters Alliance claim the grants violate federal election law that says only states have discretion about how to implement the law.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Golden Eagles Give Dells 1st Loss of Season in Volleyball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on September 25, 2020 at 3:00 AM
-
Unified School District of De Pere temporarily moves to virtual learning as COVID-19...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 25, 2020 at 2:17 AM
Over 50 staff members are quarantined and nearly 900 students were absent Thursday.
-
Group sues to stop 5 large cities from using grants to aid election, calls it bribery
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 25, 2020 at 1:11 AM
Wisconsin Voters Alliance claim the grants violate federal election law that says only states have discretion about how to implement the law.
-
Green Bay sued for accepting election safety grant from nonprofit after receiving another...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 25, 2020 at 1:10 AM
The Green Bay City Council met Thursday to accept $522,200 from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.
-
Republican Rep. David Steffen faces challenge from Democrat Kathy Hinkfuss in state's 4th...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 24, 2020 at 11:52 PM
Kathy Hinkfuss, of Green Bay, is running against incumbent State Rep. David Steffen, of Howard, in the election for the 4th Assembly District.
-
It should be Ryder Cup weekend, but postponing it leaves Sheboygan County tourism with...
by Sheboygan Press on September 24, 2020 at 11:15 PM
The Ryder Cup is estimated to have an economic impact of $30 million to Sheboygan County between hotels, restaurants, shopping and travel expenses.
-
How to request a ballot, what's the deadline to register and answers to other questions...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2020 at 10:32 PM
Packets of information about voting by mail in the November election are showing up in voters' mailboxes.
-
Wisconsin eviction rates have slowed during the CDC's moratorium, but landlords are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2020 at 10:07 PM
Although the Center for Disease Control issued an order banning most evictions throughout the country, some tenants continue to get evicted
-
Evers urges Wisconsin to take pandemic seriously
by Bob Hague on September 24, 2020 at 9:52 PM
As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase exponentially in Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers is urging everyone to take the pandemic seriously. “Overcoming COVID-19 is on every community, every age group and every Wisconsinite,” Evers said […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.