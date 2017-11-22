Green Bay’s Schmitt won’t seek reelection

Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he will not seek another term in office. Schmitt made the announcement official at Tuesday afternoon’s Boards and Commissioners Appreciation Reception at City Hall. Schmitt says there was no one factor that led to the decision, including accusationsthat he inappropriately managed finances in connection with the Hotel Northlandproject. “That didn’t effect […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.