Green Bay superintendent candidate Sonia Stewart emphasizes personal and professional experience with equity, diversity
Stewart visited the district on Wednesday, touring several schools and meeting with district staff, parents and community members.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Ethan Hauschultz killing: Murder defendant says Manitowoc County jury wouldn’t be fa...4 hours ago
- Assembly approves $10 million water quality package6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Democrats temporarily block vote on GOP plan to cut taxes6 hours ago
- Questions remain unanswered as Kaukauna police continue investigation of child deaths7 hours ago
- Local Primary Election Results from Tuesday9 hours ago
- Wonewoc Man Faces Child Sexual Assault Charges9 hours ago
- Nicaraguan Immigrant in Camp Douglas Charged with Using Another’s Social Security Number9 hours ago
- Assembly approves state regulations for pharmacy benefit managers10 hours ago
- Tiffany and Zunker will compete for 7th CD13 hours ago
- State Ag Teachers Earns Kohl Fellowship Awards18 hours ago
- Assembly Passes Bill Supporting Clean Water, Economic Development18 hours ago
- Compeer to Distribute More Patronage Payments18 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.