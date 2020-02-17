Green Bay police looking for missing 24-year-old man
He is described as Hispanic, 5’7″ tall, and around 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Plover woman pleads not guilty to supplying drugs that caused fatal drug overdose1 hour ago
- Police look for two men, third hospitalized after Sunday shooting at Abbotsford apartment3 hours ago
- The count for the 2020 Census begins next month. Here’s what you need to know3 hours ago
- Necedah Woman Facing Drug Charges from December Incident4 hours ago
- Tomah Health Foundation Aids Area Health Mission4 hours ago
- Rural Wisconsin Residents Giving Libraries A Workout4 hours ago
- Pocan Pushing Legislation to Reform Ag Checkoff Programs13 hours ago
- Legislation Making Bestiality Acts a Felony Heads to Gov. Evers13 hours ago
- Wisconsin Vegetable Growers Had a Good Year in 201913 hours ago
- Team Giannis falls in NBA All-Star game18 hours ago
- Badger women’s hockey caps weekend with overtime win18 hours ago
- GOP legislators want $250 million income tax cut3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.