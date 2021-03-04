Green Bay, Oneida Nation approve agreement that recognizes tribal sovereignty, land rights
The city pledged not to oppose the tribe’s efforts to move reservation land into federally protected, tax-exempt trusts.
Gov. Tony Evers asks second Republican commissioner to step aside in election case
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 4, 2021 at 7:45 PM
Gov. Tony Evers is seeking the removal of an official from a case that will decide whether Evers properly handled the presidential results.
EPIC Event Center in Ashwaubenon to open in April; announces new lineup through November
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 4, 2021 at 7:42 PM
The new live entertainment venue at 2351 Holmgren Way will open April 15 with a concert by Otherwise.
A fiery train derailment in Weyauwega forced 3,000 from their homes 25 years ago. Here's...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 4, 2021 at 6:49 PM
"Firefighters know that they need to be more careful in responding to incidents like that," Weyauwega Fire Chief Tom Cullen said.
As Republicans welcome maskless crowd, Democrats say those following COVID-19 precautions...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 4, 2021 at 6:45 PM
The crowd of people gathering together without face masks again rings alarm bells for Democratic lawmakers.
Wisconsin has newfound clout in Congress in an area critical to the state's economy:...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 4, 2021 at 5:09 PM
Sen. Tammy Baldwin said her new role would create opportunities to do things for Wisconsin agriculture as well as rural communities.
10 cool features of new $93 million Resch Expo that 'will be the heartbeat of the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 4, 2021 at 4:42 PM
From the lift of its dramatic sloped roof to "oceanside views of Lambeau," the Resch Expo has no shortage of unique architectural elements.
3 Arrested for Trying to Break into AT&T Building in Vernon County
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2021 at 3:51 PM
Amish Man Killed in Logging Accident Near Ontario
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2021 at 3:51 PM
