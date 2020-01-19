Gov. Tony Evers unveils sweeping plan aimed at combating youth vaping
“Vaping is a serious public health epidemic, and it is time to take action,” Gov. Tony Evers said.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Although Every Juneau County Board Member is Up for Election Little Expected to Change2 hours ago
- Evers proposes effort to stop vaping by kids3 hours ago
- Behind enemy lines: 49ers fans proudly replace green with red in Packers country3 hours ago
- Behind enemy lines: The ups and downs of being a Packers fan in 49ers country3 hours ago
- Brown County MLK 2020 Celebration: Poster, essay, poetry contest winners4 hours ago
- Elroy, Mauston, and Tomah to Have Contended Mayoral Elections23 hours ago
- Badgers dig early hole, fall to Spartans2 days ago
- Badger hockey team blanked by No. 20 Michigan State2 days ago
- Opioid Crisis Not Limited To Big Population Centers Sauk County Dealing With It2 days ago
- Johnson & Baldwin Vote in Favor of USMCA2 days ago
- Krull to Lead DATCP’s Agriculture and Farm Center2 days ago
- UW-River Falls Team Wins National Forage Bowl Championship2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.