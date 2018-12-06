Golden Eagle Wrestlers Defeat Wautoma 46-23 in Opening Conference Dual

The Mauston Golden Eagle wrestling team spotted Wautoma a net 12 points in its conference opening dual match. Mauston unfortunately had to forfeit 4 matches and Wautoma forfeited 2, but outside of the forfeits the Golden Eagles dominated taking the match 46-33. Mauston won 6 of the 8 not forfeited matches. Dom Meurett, Austin Werener, Josiah Ziebell, Tommy Spinelli, and Dakota Barrix all picked up pins for the Golden Eagles in the Victory. The Golden Eagles moved to 1-0 in SCC action and 2-0 overall. Mauston will take part in the Tomah Scramble this Saturday.

Source: WRJC.com





