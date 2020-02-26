Further compromise on tax cuts & K-12 spending unlikely

A compromise on tax cuts and K-12 spending between Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders is unlikely. Evers on Wednesday vetoed a Republican-authored tax-cut package that passed just last week, but said he’s open to working on a new bill. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) said that’s not going to happen. “No. The […]

