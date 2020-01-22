Foxconn founder Gou says Wisconsin plant is still on schedule

The founder of Foxconn says the Wisconsin plant is still on schedule to open this year. Bloomberg News reports that Terry Gou made that announcement at a New Year’s Party. He’s quoted as saying that he will be spending more time in the US this year. Gou recently stepped down as chairman of the company […]

