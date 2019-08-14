Foxconn execs meet meet with Evers and legislative leaders
Wisconsin’s top elected officials met with Foxconn Technology Group executives on Wednesday. As for what they discussed, not much is known. A Foxconn spokeswoman issued a statement saying only that Foxconn Chairman Young Liu was meeting with Governor Tony Evers, state and local officials, and members of Wisconsin’s higher education community. Evers’ spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, […]
Source: WRN.com
