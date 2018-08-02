Fox Crossing officer cleared in fatal shooting

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (AP) — A Fox Crossing officer is expected to return to work soon after being cleared in a fatal shooting. Fox Crossing Police Chief Tim Seaver said Thursday that Officer Seely Moe was cleared to return to work after drug testing and a psychological evaluation. Moe was put on administrative leave after he shot and killed Joshua Gomoll on the Fox Cities Trestle Trail in May. Moe and other officers were responding to a report that Gomoll was threatening people with …

