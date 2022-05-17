Former Shopko in Wisconsin Rapids building has new owner. What's next for the property?
The Shopko building in Wisconsin Rapids has been for sale since the retail store shut its doors in 2019.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry files for extension on statement of economic...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2022 at 6:52 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's wealth was relatively unchanged from a year ago, with assets between $16.55 million and $78.3 million.
Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse coming to Capital Credit Union Park Aug.14 along with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 6:27 PM
This is the second major concert to be announced at Capital Credit Union Park for this summer after Three Days Grace was announced last month.
2 legitimate Wisconsin presidential electors sue slate of Trump-backed fake electors....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2022 at 6:17 PM
The lawsuit appears to be the first of its kind in the country against Republicans who submitted their names as electors for Trump in a state he lost.
Bellin Health is building a new clinic tailored to kids and teens, with specialists from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 6:11 PM
The clinic is aiming to open in the first quarter of 2024.
She's no stranger to the halls of Preble. Soon she'll be principal. Our exclusive...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM
Kuehn will start in the new role in July. The school board approved her selection at a meeting on Monday night.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza identified in Marinette, Dunn counties; both flocks...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM
Domestic flocks in 13 Wisconsin counties have been affected by the virus, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Fact check: U.S. Senate hopeful says 'Title 42 has fueled the border crisis'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2022 at 2:42 PM
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, says "Title 42 has fueled the border crisis."
Partipilo, Frank J. Age 94 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on May 17, 2022 at 2:35 PM
Putting the facts in artifacts: How the Neville Museum transformed itself into a space...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 1:55 PM
With a mission to be more inclusive, the Neville is increasingly collecting work to reflect the demographics. Education through collections is key.
